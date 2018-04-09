Sikh Yatrees to visit all main Gurduwaras in Punjab

Staff Reporter

The Sikh Yatrees during their visit to Pakistan on Besakhi Festival will visit all main Gurduwaras in the Punjab province.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesman Aamir Hashmi told media that Sikh Yatrees would visit Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahab, and Sucha Sauda, Farooqabad the next day, before visiting Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on 18th and Kartarpur Narowal on 19th.

He said that all arrangements including accommodation, journey, medical fcilities and currency exchange had been completed.

He said that local sikh community, EPTB and other officials would warmly welcome the Sikh yatrees on their arrival at Wahga Railway Station.