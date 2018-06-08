Sikh yatrees to reach Pakistan today

About 200 Indian Sikh Yatrees will arrive in the country on Friday through Wagha Railway Station to observe the day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (BTPB) Secretary Tariq Khan Wazir Pardhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Bishon Singh and other Sikh leaders will receive them at Wagha Railway Station. According to the schedule, Sikh yatrees will leave for Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabad after their arrival in Lahore and stay there for two days and perform their religious rituals.

The yatrees will go to Gurdwara Janum Asthan Nankana Sahib on June 10 where they will stay for three days. Then they will leave for Sucha Sauda, Farooqabad, on June 12. On the same day, they will return to Nankana Sahib.

They will go to Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on June 13. The central celebrations will be held here at Gurdwara Dera Sahib on June 16 in which Sikh yatrees will perform their religious rituals. The Indian yatrees will go back to their homeland on June 17.—APP

