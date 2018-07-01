Sikh yatrees leave for India

City Reporter

Indian Sikh yatrees returned to their homeland by a special train from railway station here

on Saturday after attending the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Senior officers of the Evacuee Trust Property Board saw them off with special gifts at the station.

Sikh yatrees had come to Pakistan on a 10-day visit, during which they attended ceremonies regarding

death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh and visited other sacred places of the Sikh community.

On their departure, Sikh party leader Balvinder Singh said that they received love, security, facilities and

cooperation in Pakistan more than their expectations.

He thanked the government of Pakistan and the ETPB for better security and maintenance of Sikh sacred places and

Gurudawaras.

He said that Sikh yatrees would share the true picture of love of Pakistan with the Indian media.

Deputy party leader Sardar Jagmohan Singh said that they were going to their homeland with the message of love,

peace and friendship.

Sikh yatrees chanted slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” at the railway station and left for India.