Sikh yatrees leave for home after celebrating Baisakhi

Staff Reporter

After performing their religious rituals in Pakistan for 10 days, the Sikh yatrees left for their country through Wahga Railway Station, here on Saturday.

The yartees arrived here on April 12 from India to celebrate Baisakhi festival through special trains. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and other relevant departments had made foolproof security arrangements besides immigration, customs, bank and medical camp facilities at Wahga railway station to facilitate the pilgrims.

On this occasion, group leader of Sikh yatrees Sardar Gurmeet Singh and Sardar Charan Singh said that they would remember the warmth and hospitality provided to them by the Pakistan government. They also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the ETPB for Sikh gurdwaras in Pakistan. They said that the land of Pakistan is sacred and Sikh community always received love here, adding that they wished to come here again and again. The Sikh yatrees visited Punja Sahib Hassanabdal to celebrate Baisakhi and stayed there for three days.

The central ceremony of Baisakhi festival was held there on April 14. During their stay in Pakistan, they also visited Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahab, Sucha Souda Farooqabad, Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Aimanabad, Kartarpur Narowal and Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore to perform their rituals.