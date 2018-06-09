Sikh yatrees arrive

City Reporter

About 84 Indian Sikh yatrees arrived here on Friday through Wagha Railway Station to observe the day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (BTPB) Secretary Tariq Khan Wazir, Pardhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Bishon Singh and other Sikh leaders received them at the railway station.

Talking to the media at Wagha Railway Station, Board Secretary Tariq Khan thanked the Indian commissioner on special cooperation. “Pakistan is a sacred place for Sikhs. We always make proper arrangements for religious guests who come here to participate in their religious ceremonies,” he added.

Party leader of Sikh yatrees, Sardar Jang Singh, said that Pakistan is second home to Sikhs, nobody could stop them from coming here. “We love Pakistan, and we will continue coming to the land of our Guru,” he added.