Sikh yatrees admire hospitality by Pakistan

Hanssanabdal

Sikh Community of India has appreciated the arrangements made by Pakistan government for pilgrims visiting the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak in Hasanabdal. These views were expressed by a five member delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee that visited the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi.

A group of yatrees while talking to Radio Pakistan highly lauded the arrangements made by the government of Pakistan for protecting the Sikh sacred places in the country. The High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood assured to communicate the delegation’s request in connection with commemoration of 550th birth anniversary to the relevant authorities in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Sialkot that more than 1,200 male and female Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) from the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, India and other countries Thursday visited the Darbar Sahib Kartarpura Gurdawara near Shakargarh, amid tight security here. They participated in the celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak’s 549th birth anniversary being celebrated there. The Sikh pilgrims also distributed sweets and Lungar there. Several Sikhs refreshed their per-Partition memories. They also exchanged gifts with the local people.

Wearing colourful dresses, the Sikh pilgrims also performed their religious rites there. The Sikh pilgrims, led by Sardar Sohan Singh, highly hailed the Pakistan government’s sincere efforts for ensuring religious freedom to minorities and safeguarding the sacred places and gurdawaras of the Sikh community in Pakistan. They also thanked Pakistan for rendering splendid hospitality to the visiting Sikh Yatrees reached here from different countries here.—APP