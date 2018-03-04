Sikh students’ group releases ‘fact-finding report’ on IOK

A convention and a march regarding the Kashmir dispute and right to self-determination was organized by a Sikh students’ group called Punjab Students Union (PSU).

The main speakers at the convention were Indian human rights activist, Gautam Navlakha and Professor Jagmohan Singh, who is the nephew of Indian freedom fighter, Baghat Singh.

The Union had sent a fact-finding team to Kashmir a few months ago that had met students, Kashmiri Pandits, journalists and Hurriyat leaders. The event also saw the launch of the report compiled by the Union.

In a statement, the PSU said that Kashmir should be demilitarized and the people should be allowed a referendum by which they could decide their future.

According to the Union, the activists of Shiv Sena had tried to stop the convention by approaching the civil administration, however, the Union went ahead with their schedule. The statement further added that the Union will in future also organize such events.—KMS

