Sikh spiritual singer dies of corona

NEW DELHI Giani Nirmal Singh recently returned to India from a trip abroad Indian Sikh spiritual singer Giani Nirmal Singh breathed his last on Thursday after suffering from the novel coronavirus. The former Hazuri Ragi of the Golden Temple died in Amritsar, according to Indian media reports. The recipient of Padma Shri recently returned to India from abroad and was admitted at a hospital. He had complained of breathing difficulties and dizziness. The 62-year-old was put on the ventilator on Wednesday and passed away in the wee hours of Thursday. In India over 50 people have died of coronavirus with over 2,000 confirmed cases.— Agencies