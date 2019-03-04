Sikh soldiers in Indian army asked to refuse orders of fight against Pakistan

Observer Report

London

The World Sikh Parliament has said that Hindutva chauvinism is responsible for the current crisis in South Asia which has brought nuclear armed Pakistan and India to the brink of war.

The World Sikh Parliament said that the event following the Pulwama attack showed India’s incessant journey to an ever more right-wing Hindutva position, in terms of its treatment of other nations, minorities and even neighbouring states.

It said that the spectre of full-scale war with Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir has, quite rightly, led to global alarm and even casual observers of the crisis will know that the current crisis is being driven entirely by the vote bank politics of the forthcoming Indian general elections.

Rajit Singh Srai said in a statement that both Indian PM Narendra Modi’s BJP and the main opposition Congress parties are desperately vying to play the ultra-nationalist card in order to gain the Hindutva vote and this is being done at the expense of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and, in case of war, the people of Punjab where experts have long believed that any military conflict will be largely fought.

Share on: WhatsApp