Observer Report

Peshawar

Unknown gunmen shot and killed a Sikh trader, Sardar Charanjeet Singh near Scheme Chowk, Budhbir area on Tuesday.

According to the police, Charanjeet Singh was sitting in his shop when militants opened fire on him and escaped. He died on the spot.

Officials say they have launched murder investigations after lodging a case at Inqalab Police Station. According to the minority community, Charanjeet Singh was a peace activist.