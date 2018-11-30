Sikh pilgrims leave for India

Lahore

Sikh pilgrims who had come to Pakistan from India for the 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee, started returning with happy mood to their country on Friday. More than 3,000 Sikh Yatrees had arrived in Lahore via special trains on November 21 to celebrate the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

Indian Sikhs have hailed the groundbreaking of Kartarpur corridor, saying it fulfilled their long-term desire of visiting the holy place without any hassle.

Talking to media persons whiling leaving Pakistan they termed it a good omen for improving bilateral ties between Pakistan and India. Indian Sikhs Yatris thanked the Pakistan and nation to give respect and hospitalities.

A Sikh Yatri from Panchkula Sharan Jeet said gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be written on the golden pages of history. A Sikh old woman who first time came from India met her real bother after 70 years left Pakistan with tears after receiving love, affection and hospitalities from people of Pakistan. She hoped that she will come next year here through the Kartarpur corridor.

Gorvinder Singh in his comments said it has been the desire of Sikh community for the last seventy years which has come true. Adail Singh from Ludhiana said with the opening of Kartarpur corridor people to people contact will increase.

Inderjeet Kaur said Pakistan is like home for us and security provided by Pakistan was incredible. The main ceremony was held on November 23rd at Nankana Sahib which was followed by a visit to Hassanabdal on the 24th. The pilgrims then travelled to Lahore on 26th and then to Rohri on the 28th.

Every year, devotees from all over the world gather at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary. The celebrations last for more than a week, during which sacred rituals are performed at the Gurdwara and sweets and langar are offered, irrespective of religious orientation. On November 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation of the Kartarpur corridor, which connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Pakistan’s Narowal with Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur District to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.—INP

