Sikh pilgrims laud arrangements for Baisakhi festival

Raza Naqvi Attock

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims on Friday came across the world has expressed their profound satisfaction over the extra ordinary boarding lodging arrangements besides lauding the other modern facilities extended by the Government of Pakistan at their Baisakhi festival in Gurduwara Punja Sahab Hassanabdal .

On this occasion, the Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khuram Ali accompanied with District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, SP Investigation Attock Mst. Jawaria Muhammad Jameel, ASP Sundus Ishaq, DSP Syed Kazim Shah visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal to review the security arrangements and instructed their staff on duty .

They officials deployed there were also directed that they perform their duties diligently and the respect of the Sikh pilgrims is very important, he directed. The Sikh devotees from India performing their religious rituals had a busy day here Friday when they were being travelled to Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal amid police escort. The law enforcement agencies and the officials of the Endowment Department have gone along and taken them out of Gurdwara Panja Sahib and counted them in a line and sent them to Vali Kandahari.

Sundus Ishaq, DSP Hassanabdal Syed Kazim Shah Mungal supervised the process. The Sikh pilgrims hailing from Toronto Brampton city of Canada, District Ferozepur, Amritsar, Sialkot while talking to media lauded the government of Pakistan for making foolproof security, travel in Air conditioned coaches.