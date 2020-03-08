Sikh pilgrims arrive for Nagar Kirtan celebrations

Our Correspondent

Kartarpur

At least 585 Sikh pilgrims on Sunday have arrived at Kartarpur Darbar Sahib barefoot to celebrate the custom of Nagar Kirtan.

According to details, 58,311 pilgrims have visited the darbar from India so far while 9,904 Sikhs from United States, Canada, Australia, Malaysia and Singapore have also offered their prayers at Kartarpur.

On the other hand, the record shows that 98 Sikhs residing in Pakistan have also toured the holy site. The darbar authorities told that proper screening of the pilgrims is being carried out however, no case of coronavirus has been found so far. Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs across the world is one of the holiest shrines.