Sikh leader hails Bozkir’s statement on Kashmir

Jammu

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has welcomed the statement of the President- elect of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, on Kashmir.

The Social Peace Forum leader in a statement issued in Jammu said that it was highly important that the newly elected President of the United Nations General Assembly had linked peace in South Asia to the settlement of the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

Volkan Bozkir during his recent visit to Pakistan has said that the settlement of the Kashmir dispute was imperative for peace and stability in South Asia.

Devinder Singh Behl said that Pakistan right from the day one had been making efforts for resolution of the Kashmir dispute, which remained unresolved for the last 73 years because of India’s stubbornness. He said it is high time for the international community to follow the example of Volkan Bozkir and focus on Kashmir dispute so that the Kashmiri people get their due right, as promised by the international community.

The APHC leader said that the world was well aware of the fact that India was an aggressor and its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was immoral and illegal. “India has accepted before the international community at the United Nations that Jammu and Kashmir is a dispute and promised to resolve it through the UN-sponsored referendum,” he added. However, 73 years have passed and India is constantly increasing its military strength in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Sikh leader deplored.

“In the last seven decades, tens of thousands of Kashmiri people have been martyred and hundreds rendered disabled for life.—KMS