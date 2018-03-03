Sikh delegation visits Punjab Institute of Culture

3

City Reporter

A delegation of Canadian Sikhs visited the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture.
The delegation members appreciated the Punjab government and the Institute for rendering services for promotion of Punjabi language and culture.
Director General of the Institute Dr Sughara Sadaf briefed the delegation about the working and activities of her organisation and showed them different sections.The delegation hailed the preparation of Punjabi dictionary by the Institute under the direction of Punjab government.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR