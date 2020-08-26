Sikh delegation expresses solidarity with Muslims

Jammu

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, various Sikh organizations including J&K Sikh Intellectuals Circle, International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation and J&K Sikh Council have strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks of a Hindu fascist, Satpal Sharma, against the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

A delegation of these Sikh organizations visited prominent religious and social activists of Muslim community in Jammu and expressed solidarity with them over the remarks of the BJP leader, Satpal Sharma, from Reasi area of Jammu region. The delegation was led by S. Narinder Singh Khalsa.

Other members of the delegation included S. Manmohn Singh, S. Rajinder Singh, S. Ranjit Singh, S. Harmanan Singh and S. Harasis Singh.

The Sikh leaders said that the entire Sikh community was deeply hurt by this act of Hindu fascist and said that all Gurdwaras in Jammu had passed resolutions against the BJP terrorist.

Narinder Singh Khalsa while speaking on the occasion said that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy of Hindu fundamentalists to demoralize and suppress the Muslim majority of Jammu and Kashmir for accelerating the agenda of demographic changes in the territory.

He appealed to the world community to take serious notice of this fascist Hindu agenda in disputed Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS