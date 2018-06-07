Sikh community protests against Indian forces

City Reporter

Sikh community living in Pakistan staged a protest demonstration at Gurdwara Dera Sahib here on Wednesday against Indian army attack on Golden Temple in 1984 in which hundreds of men and women were killed.

Sardar Awtar Singh Singhaira, former Pardhan Sardar Bishan Singh, Sardar Mehindar Singh, Sardar Taran Singh and a large number of sikh community participated in the protest. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against Indian government.

They raised slogans of Khalistan Zindabad and Pakistan Zindabad. Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Awtar Singh said that sikh of the world would not forget the atrocities of Indian forces. He said: “Our coming generations are continuing protest against attack on Golden Temple and killing of innocent people. We will foil the nefarious designs of India”, he added.