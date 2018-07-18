Sikh body welcomes getting Langar Hall vacated from illegal occupation

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh said that action of board officials for vacating Langer Hall of Gurdwara Bebe Nanaki was legal.

Talking to the media, he said that Gulab Singh had occupied the langar hall many years ago. The allegations of Gulab Singh against Secretary Board Tariq Wazir were baseless. The PSGPC held an inquiry in this regard in which Gulab Singh proved falsifier.

The PSGPC supported the step taken by the board secretary and his team for vacating the langar hall. —APP

