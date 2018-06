MULTAN : Central Leader of Pakitan Muslim Nawaz (PML-N) and former Federal Minister, Sikandar Hayat Bosan on Saturday decided to Join PTI.

According to the details Sikandar Hayat Bosan has decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and he will be the candidate of NA 154 from the PTI’s Rank in upcoming general polls of 2018. Yesterday, Former Governor Punjab and disgruntled leader of PML-N, Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa on Friday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.