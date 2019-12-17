SIH, Interloop to jointly build ambulatory daycare facility in Islamabad

Zubair Qureshi

Shifa International Hospital (SIH) has joined hands with Interloop Holdings (Pvt.) Limited (Interloop), an associated company of Interloop Limited to build an Ambulatory Day Care facility in Islamabad.

The total project cost of the project is Rs3.5 billion which includes Rs 2.5 billion as equity investment while Rs 1 Billion will be financed through debt financing.

In this regard, a formal signing ceremony held here at the Shifa Hospital on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion CEO SIH Dr. M.H. Qazi termed this partnership withInterloopas a natural alliance to contribute towards social and economic development of the country.

He further added that a new and modern, diagnostic, outpatient and Ambulatory Day Care facility in the heart of Islamabad (F-11 Markaz), will be able to provide quality healthcare facilities to larger patient populations of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas of KPK, Northern Punjab, &AJK.

Musadaq Zulqarnain, CEO of Interloop expressed his joy that the joint venture will enable both the organizations to achieve their corporate mission of bringing in a positive change for the stakeholders and community by pursuing an ethical and sustainable business model.

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) also has a key role to facilitate investment and financing arrangement between Shifa and Interloop