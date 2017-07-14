Signs for a peaceful end to Qatar crisis emerging

Akhtar Jamal in Dubai

Increasing signs for a political and peaceful solution to the Qatar crisis is fast emerging in the Middle East following reconciliation efforts and sincere consideration by all parties involved.

On July 12th, 2017 United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash along with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, and Kuwait’s Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, met with visiting |U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Jeddah to discuss the current situation. According to Saudi Press Agency the ministers had discussed “all aspects of the crisis” with Qatar.

In a related development the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense, received a telephone call from Turkey’s Minister of Defense Fikri Isik during which the two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as Gulf situation.

Meanwhile as part of a European Union’s effort to defuse the tension in oil and gas-rich Gulf region, the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is now expected to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 15-16.

According to a statement issued by the French foreign ministry the visit of FM French Jean-Yves Le Drian was “in line with similar strategies being adopted by the United States, Britain and Germany regarding the Gulf.”

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also received Mr. Rex Tillerson on Wednesday at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah and discussed the concerns of four Arab states.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed bilateral relations, the prospects of future cooperation between the two friendly countries, and latest developments in the region, especially “efforts being exerted for combating terrorism and its financing.”

The high level meeting was also attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America, Minister of State and Cabinet s Member Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, and the Chargé d Affaires of Embassy of U. S. to the Kingdom Christopher Henzel. Mr. Tillerson has return from Saudi Arabia and is in Kuwait which is playing a lead reconciliation role to find a solution to the newly developed crisis.

Meanwhile Qatari Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani held a meeting with Hans-Udo Muzel, the Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany.

Earlier on Wednesday Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel and discussed possibility for reconciliation.

Also July 12, 2017 the American internal security chief held detailed discussions with Bahrain’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa in Washington. The two sides discussed cooperation on security issues and regional challenges.

Both sides agreed to increase intelligence sharing and U.S. official reiterated their offer to help Bahrain in the fight against terrorism and “regional threats”, a reference to Bahrain’s concerns over Iranian role in the “internal affairs” of Bahrain.

As a sign of some relaxation, first shipment of an anticipated 4,000 dairy cows was flown into Qatar on July 11, 2017. A shipment of 165 cows from Germany flying via Budapest reached their destination in Qatar.

Qatari residents *both local and expatriates) have expressed serious concerns that a continued tension and dispute would bar thousands of people from going to Hajj in early September. There are indications that Saudi Arabia and its allies will allow the pilgrims to carry out their journeys to Mecca and Madina for performance of Hajj.