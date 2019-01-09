‘Signs’ Pakistan pushing Taliban for direct contact with Kabul: Daudzai

Observer Report

Islamabad

There are indications Pakistan was pushing the Taliban to enter into direct talks with the Kabul government to resolve a conflict in Afghanistan now dragging into its seventeenth year, the head of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council said on Wednesday in comments that marked a break from long-time accusations Islamabad was not doing enough to advance peace in the neighbouring country.

When asked if Pakistan was playing its role to push the Taliban to establish contact with the Kabul government, Umar Daudzai, who holds additional charge as President Ashraf Ghani’s special adviser on reconciliation affairs, told Arab News in an interview: “They [Pakistan] say that and there are signs that they are doing it.”

Daudzai landed in Islamabad for wide-ranging talks on Tuesday amid an intensification of peace efforts by the US and other regional powers to seek a negotiated settled to the conflict between the Afghan government and the insurgency.

To a question, Daudzai denied that the withdrawal of US troops would have a serious impact on the security situation and said, “I don’t think it has great impact because we have now fully developed the Afghan National Security Forces that is between 350, 000 to 400, 000 [troops],” he said.

