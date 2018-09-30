Signify named Industry Leader

Islamabad

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it achieved the status of Industry Leader in the Electrical Components and Equipment category of the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The company’s overall score was 88 out of 100 points, demonstrating that sustainability is central to Signify’s company strategy and purpose. This is the second year in a row that Signify has been named Industry Leader and the second year the company has been included since it became an independent company.—Agencies

