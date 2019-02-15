Signifiers of national identity

Muhammad Asif

THE Oxford English Dictionary defines nation as; “A large body of people united by common descent, history, culture or language, inhabiting a particular state or territory”. Culture is acknowledged as the main signifier of national identity (nationhood). Culture is defined as; “a way of life of a group of people which includes the attitudes, religions, concepts behaviours, values and symbols that they accept, without thinking about them”. Different cultural groups think, feel and act differently. There are no scientific standards for considering one cultural group as intrinsically superior or inferior to another. Members of a particular cultural group often tend to devalue the customs, rituals, beliefs, values, etc., which are proudly upheld by another cultural group.

Major fundamentals that manifest the identity of cultural groups are as follows: · Symbols, which include words, gestures, pictures or objects that carry a particular meaning which is only recognized by those who share a particular culture. Symbols from one particular group are regularly copied by others.· Heroes the persons, who may be of the past or present, real or fictitious, who possess characteristics that are highly prized in a culture. · Rituals, collective activities, which are considered as socially essential (ways of greetings, paying respect to others, religious and social ceremonies, etc.). · The core of a culture is formed by values including religious beliefs, (good-evil, right-wrong, natural-unnatural, etc.). Values can be inferred from the way people act under different circumstances. Relatively minor manifestations of culture are: · The Arts – The arts encompasses visual arts, literary arts and the performing arts. · Clothing – Fashion, Jewelry, etc · Cuisine – Food and eating habits-cum-manners. · Entertainment – activities which are pursed by the members of a cultural group to amuse themselves. · Sports – Competitive activities which are primarily organized for entertainment.

National identity is rarely based on a single fundamental of culture. Founding national identity on a single fundamental of culture such as language, religion, etc has often resulted in clash between different cultural groups, and even within a cultural group. The rise of Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM) in the urban areas of Sindh, rooted in language controversy, is an example that shows how the unity of a nation can be undermined when the national identity is built solely on linguistic basis. The enforcement of Sindhi as the official language of the province of Sindh in 1973, made the Mohajirs feel that they had been marginalised to promote the interests of Sindhis. The movement launched by the Mohajirs evolved into the Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM) in mid-1980, which called for the recognition of Mohajirs as a separate ethnic group on the basis of their common language.

The followers of different religions claim that their faith is based on love, peace, humanism, justice, equality and other universally accepted human values. But when national identity is based exclusively on religion, it may create a conflict situation among the followers of different religious ideologies. The partition of India, civil wars in Lebanon and Syria, rise of religious extremism in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran and conflict in Yemen are the recent examples that show how inter-faiths and intra-faith harmony can be disrupted when the broader base of cultural affinities is replaced with one fragment of culture as the foundation for nationhood.

The decade of 1920’s witnessed the start of Hindus-Muslim hostility due to the rise of radical Hindu nationalist movements. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was founded in 1925 with an aim to transform India into a Hindu State. RSS upholds the ideology of Hindutva (Hinduness), which implies; “Hindustan for Hindus, only”. The rise of radical Hindu nationalism compelled the All India Muslim League (AIML) to revisit its assessment about peaceful co-existence of Hindus and Muslims after the independence of India. Due to unrelenting attitude of the Hindu leadership to address the apprehensions of Muslims, AIML was constrained to subscribe to Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s Two-Nation Theory. After the creation of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam guaranteed that the followers of different faiths would be equal citizens of Pakistan. He assured the nation; “You may belong to any religion or caste or creed — that has nothing to do with the business of the State. We are starting in the days where there is no discrimination, no distinction between one community and another, no discrimination between one caste or creed and another. We are starting with this fundamental principle: that we are all citizens, and equal citizens, of one State”.

Despite the diversity of its regional and local cultures, Pakistan has evolved into a nation-state in a brief span of seventy years. In addition to core fundamentals of culture, i.e. values (over 90% Pakistanis are Muslims), symbols (Urdu is understood nearly all over Pakistan), national heroes, of pre-independence as well as post-independence eras are reverend by the majority of Pakistanis, the people of Pakistan also share secondary fundamentals of culture, ie art, (Pakistani TV drama, pop and folk music enjoyed by the majority of Pakistanis) food and eating habits, sports (cricket is watched and enjoyed everywhere in Pakistan). In the presence of a national culture, basing our nationhood on religion, which is a single fundamental of culture, besides giving rise to extremism and fuelling sectarianism, can project Pakistan as a radical Islamic state, rather than a moderate Muslim State, as envisioned by the Founder of Pakistan.

