Significant step taken for saving maternal, child health in rural areas

Staff Reporter

Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Services Component 2 of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Pakistan’s Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Program – implemented under the flagship of the Maternal and Child Health Integrated Program (MCHIP) has taken significant steps in saving maternal, neonatal, and child lives in rural areas of Sindh.

The MCHIP began its operations in February 2013 and continued to work in 16 districts of Sindh until December 2017. During the tenure of the project, MCHIP supported programming in maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH); community mobilization; immunization; family planning (FP) and nutrition and strongly encouraged opportunities for integration.

After 5 years of successful implementation of the program, the Jhpiego led MCHIP handed over the 4 Mobile Service Units (MSUs) to Population Welfare Department and 8 monitoring vehicles to Department of Health of Sindh, in an event held in Karachi on 20th of March 2018.

The event was attended by Laeeq Ahmed Secretary Population Welfare Department Sindh, Mr. Ashfaq Shah Director General Population Welfare Department, Dr. Akhlaque Ahmed Director General Department of Health, Dr. Iqbal Chandio Director MNCH Program, Dr. Talib Lashari Technical Advisor CIP Secretariat, Dr. Farid Midhet Country Director Jhpiego and USAID officials.

The Secretary PWD appreciated the efforts of USAID and MCHIP team in improving accessibility and quality of FP services within 16 districts of Sindh. He thanked USAID and Jhpiego for handing over such well- equipped MSUs to the department and ensured that the vehicles will be effectively used for providing FP services in hard to reach areas.

The DG Health, also appreciated and thanked Jhpiego and USAID team in providing technical assistance in improving the quality of MNCH care in public facilities. He ensured that the vehicles provided by USAID would be deployed in needy districts for efficient and smooth execution of monitoring activities. The event concluded with official signing ceremony between MCHIP and government officials in the presence of USAID.