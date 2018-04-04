Significant share of Textile Industry in exports, foreign exchange earning: Rana Afzal

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan has said that textile industry has a significant share in Pakistan’s exports and the government values its contribution in earning of foreign exchange.

The Minister was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Towel Manufacturing Association, led by Secretary General of the Association, Mr. Muzammil Hussain which called on him here on Tuesday.

Other members of the delegation included Mr. Shabbir Ahmad, Mr. Afroze Lari, Mr. Farukh Maqbool and Syed Usman Ali.

The delegation discussed with the Minister tax-related issues faced by the towel manufacturers and also shared with him the steps aimed at product improvement by value addition and research & development.

Talking to the delegation, Rana Muhammad Afzal said that government has due focus on the matter regarding sales tax refunds and shall provide all possible facilitation to traders community in the matter.

He also shared with the delegation that many international research associations are ready to work on improvement of cotton seed for better quality and quantity of cotton production which would ultimately benefit the textile industry.

The delegation thanked the Minister for sparing time and also extended him invitation to visit the Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

Orignally published by INP