ISLAMABAD – Countrywide rains on Saturday disrupted routine life in major cities including Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Lahore by causing urban flooding, traffic jams and power outages.

No respite from urban flooding is in sight as the wet spell is likely to continue with varying intensities till July 26.

Widespread rains in the upper and lower catchment areas increased the flow of major rivers.

As more rains are expected and there is a possibility of further water releases from India due to the filling of dams, the Flood Forecasting Division of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of significant flooding in major rivers, their tributaries and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of Balochistan.

Overcast conditions, high-velocity winds and downpour, however, made weather pleasant by decreasing temperature across Pakistan.

Rain-wind/thundershower with heavy fall at few places occurred in Pothohar region, Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm)

Punjab: Lahore (Airport 209, Gulshan-e-Ravi 204, Nishter Town and Taj Pura 198 each, Johar Town 190, Lakshmi Chowk 182, Shahi Qila 177, Qurtaba Chowk 175, Mughalpura 167, Iqbal Town 164, Farrukhabad 163, Upper Mall 128, Chowk Nakhuda 126, Gulberg 115, City 113, Samanabad 104), Jhelum 99, Narowal 68, Mandi Bahauddin 47, Kasur 27, Mangla 25, Noorpurthal 24, Islamabad (Saidpur 23, Bokra 01), Murree 16, Okara 05, Bhakkar 04, Bahawalpur (City 03, AP 01), Gujranwala and Sialkot 02 each and Gujrat 01.

Sindh: Karachi (North Karachi 42, Surjani 31, Gulshan Maymar 17, Gulshan e Hadid 03, Orangi Town and Saadi Town 02 each, University Road 01), Nagarparkar 17, Chachro 16, Dahli 05, Mithi 04, Shaheed Benazirabad and Kaloi 02 each, Mirpur Khas 01.

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 41, Muzaffarabad (AP 29, City 25), Kotli 01.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 36, Bannu 21, Chitral 13, Malam Jabba 08, Kakul 07, Dir and Pattan 06 each, Saidu Sharif 02, Kalam and D.I. Khan 01 each.

Balochistan: Kalat 30, Lasbella 05, Barkhan 01.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 12, Gilgit 04, Astore 01.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating country from Bay of Bengal. A westerly trough is also affecting upper parts of the country that may persist during next few days.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during Saturday evening /night.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and south Balochistan and Sindh during the forecast period.

On Sunday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Heavy falls are likely to occur in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and south Balochistan and Sindh during the forecast period.

Wet spell is likely to continue intermittently with occasional heavy falls till July 26.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from July 22to July 26.

Wet spell may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Heavy rain may generate flash flooding in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad during the period.

Flash flooding is also likely in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan and northeast & south Balochistan (Barkhan, Kohlu, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding areas) on July 22 to July 23.

Heavy rains may cause water logging in low lying areas of Lower Sindh (Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Karachi and Hyderabad) July 22 to July 24.