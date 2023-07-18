LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities across the country during the next 4-5 days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of the country which are likely to intensify on July 19.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower with heavy falls is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) till July 23 with occasional gaps.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D I Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan during the period.

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad from July 19 (night) to July 21 with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts from July 19 (evening/night) to July 23.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps.

PMD has warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from July 18 (night) to July 22 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

PMD has urged farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country on Tuesday. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Khuzdar.

Nokkundi and Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 46 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Sibbi and Jacobabad was recorded 44C.

Rainfall:

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad received 15mm rain and Rawalakot 13mm.

Punjab: Murree received 14mm rain, Khanpur 09mm, Mangla 07mm and Attock 02mm.

Balochistan: Khuzdar received 07mm rain.