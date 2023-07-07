KARACHI – Meteorological department has forecast significant rains for parts of Sindh including the provincial metropolis during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon incursions from Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Mithi, Padaidan, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Ghotki, Thatta, Karachi, Dadu and surrounding areas during Friday evening/night.

Heavy falls are also expected in Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta and Badin during the period.

On Saturday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Mithi, Padaidan, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Ghotki, Thatta, Karachi, Dadu and surrounding areas.

Heavy falls are also expected in Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta and Badin during the period.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-36 degree Celsius, relative humidity will remain more than 70 per cent during the next couple of days.

Meteorological department has warned that bursts of heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of major cities.

Moreover, loose structures like electric poles and solar panels may damage due to high velocity winds and wet conditions. Public at large is advised to stay at safe places during the period.

Met office has advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.