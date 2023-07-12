LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more significant monsoon rains across the province during the second half of the current week and at the start of next week.

The wet spell will start Wednesday night and continue intermittently till July 17.

As per the PMD, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the country which are likely to intensify on July 14.

A westerly wave is also present over northern parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara from Wednesday (today) in the evening/night to July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from July 13 in the evening/night to July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Kot Addu from July 14 in the evening/night to July 16.

PMD has warned that significant monsoon rains can cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to July 17.

Heavy rains may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province including Lahore on Wednesday.

High humidity made the weather suffocating with frequent outages adding to the woes of heat-stricken people in plains including the provincial metropolis during the day/evening.

However, high velocity winds started blowing during the night that followed by scattered showers.

Winds and rains provided much needed relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded 36 degree Celsius.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 60 percent.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-37C during the next three days.