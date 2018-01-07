Significance of Trump’s tweet

American President Trump likes to surprise the world with his tweets and statements. This tweet does not have the punch to knock out anybody. He alleges that Pakistan has fooled and cheated America. Pakistan is not guilty of any such thing. We fought American war on terrorism and paid a heavy price in all respects/aspects. Instead of appreciating our role and sacrifices America is insulting us. National and international media has discussed and debated this issue to death. Some analysts have gone so far to suggest surgical air strikes against Pakistan.

Pakistan is a nuclear state and knows how to defend itself. Army Chief has warned the US against any {mis-}adventurism. This world is no longer controlled by a super-power but has become multi-polar reality. Russia and China will play a major role in South Asia.

I do not think American foreign policy is run by Trump alone. The decisions are made by the Congress & Pentagon. The peace process in Afghanistan will be stalled. The making of tripartite unholy alliance among America, India and Afghanistan is not seen beneficial to the region. India’s hegemony will be fought with tooth and nail. We should not attach undue importance to Trump’s tweets.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

