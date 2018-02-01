Significance of peace for survival of humanity stressed

Hyderabad

The educationists, writers and intellectuals addressing a seminar here on Wednesday underscored the significance of peace for the survival of humanity and the role which different stakeholders could play in achieving that objective. The experts expressed their views over the issue at a three-day seminar titled ‘Practical and Theoretical Review of Aspects of Peace and Conflict in Local and Global Perspectives’ organized at University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

The event was organized by Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (OREC) of SU, Higher Education Commission and Shamsul Ulema Mirza Kaleech Baig Chair. Speaking at the seminar’s first session Prof Farhat Jokhio of Sindh University said the conflicts of different nature in the world were creating numerous problems and also providing breeding ground for terrorism.

“We all seem to have a role in some way in the spread of such strife,” she observed. She said that in order to spread love and peace in the world the humans would first have to attain internal peace. “When we are at peace within ourselves only then we can make the society peaceful,” Farhat believed.

The professor said although the human psyche disliked the situation of strife, circumstances compel the humans to become entangled in such situations.

“Humans can enjoy life only when there is peace and love in the society,” she said. Expressing ambivalence over the role of the media for creation of both peace and conflict, Prof Farhat said the media highlighted positive and negative issues and situations which become reasons for promoting peace or conflict.

Speaking in the second session titled ‘Peace and Trade’, Focal Person of SU’s Naushahro Feroze Campus Dr Hakim Mahesar explained how conflict and strife affected trade and how promotion of trade could lower the incidence of conflict. He gave example of Pakistan, where he said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project had contributed to establishing peace and curbing violence.

“Not only peace is restoring in Pakistan, the economic landscape of the country has also improved and will keep improving,” he observed. Dr Mahesar said peace and trade had a close relation because when the economy prospers and employment opportunities are created, the humans tend to dedicate their lives for work and their families. “War and conflicts don’t only affect the two sides who engage in fighting but their implications are far reaching which adversely affect the society as a whole,” he noted. Dr Mehmoodul Hassan Mughal, who addressed the third session titled ‘Peace and Hope for Humanity’, elaborated that the objective of peace was to live and let others live.

“There are two types of people. There are those who perturb other people and those who get perturbed. While the latter somehow find a way out of perturbation, the former remain ensnared in that state,” he observed. Mughal stressed on the need of adopting positive approach by the humans as a panacea to end the strife and pave the way for peace in society. “The journey of thousands of miles starts with the first step,” he said.—APP