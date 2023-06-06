Significance of World Environment Day emphasized

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organized a seminar on World Environment Day with the objective of raising awareness about environmental issues and their possible solutions.

The seminar organized by LCWU’s Department of Environmental Science was attended by eminent personalities, including the vice chancellor Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza, Head of Department of Environment, Prof. Dr. Arifa Tahir, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal, DG Environment Department Punjab, Dr. Zaheer Abbas, GM Tourism Department Punjab Arjamand Wahid Zia, and other faculty members and environmental experts.

Speaking at the seminar, Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza emphasized the significance of World Environment Day and how it could help in motivating people to take individual and collective actions to mitigate the impacts of climate change.