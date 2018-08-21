Significance of Onam

Onam is the most popular festival in the State of Kerala. This festival is celebrated in the loving memory of King Mahabali who is known for his generosity and bringing prosperity. It is believed by Keralites that King Mahabali will come on this day to bless the people with happiness and prosperity. Onam is also a harvest festival. It generally falls in the month of August or September. It is celebrated for ten days.

Atham is the first day and Thiruvonam is the final day of the celebration. During Onam, traditional rituals are performed followed by a lavish feast with twenty-one homemade curries and payasam (a sweet dish) on banana leaf. Spectacular carnivals of elephants, fireworks, boat races, music and the famous Kathakalli dance are traditionally associated with this festival. The state government of Kerala conducts Tourism Week celebrations in connection with Onam, showcasing Kerala’s beauty and culture. This year, Onam falls on August 25.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Share on: WhatsApp