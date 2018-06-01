Significance of May 28

History should never be distorted. Nations which refuse to learn from their follies, continue to drift into blind alleys. The 1971 events had convinced Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto that for Pakistan to survive, it must acquire nuclear deterrence, which alone can ensure its survival. Following successful holding of historic OIC held at Lahore in February 1974, attended by all 57 Muslim majority states including King Feisal and Qaddafi, threats confronting Islamic states were discussed.

ZAB having secured funding for acquiring nuclear capability held meeting with prominent Pakistani scientists and engineers to acquire latest technology and knowhow for uranium enrichment and metallurgy required for centrifugal tubes etc. He met Dr Qadeer, married to a Dutch lady who was working in Holland in a nuclear institute and who was willing to work. ZAB knew dangers involved and risk of economic sanctions, but was willing that even if people had to eat grass, acquiring nuclear deterrence was sole defense strategy and option. He was threatened by likes of Henry Kissinger and prominent members of US Administration. By 1976 work had started on ground and it was expected to test device within six years. Unfortunately ZAB was judicially murdered on orders of Zia who had his own priorities.

When India carried out series of nuclear underground tests in May 1998, Pakistan was threatened with economic sanctions by USA and major European countries if it responded. However, pros and cons of economic sanctions were discussed but finally, under the leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif, a united decision was reached that Pakistan had no option but to respond quickly, otherwise this opportunity would be lost and, perhaps, would never come again. Had Pakistan not acquired nuclear deterrence, it would have been obliterated later on just like Libya and Iraq.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

