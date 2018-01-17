Significance of festivals

Though all festivals are supposed to bring joy to all sections of the society, but the fact remains that it provides a “nice” platform for the rich and upper-middle classes to flaunt their wealth in the form of attire, jewellery and what not. The hullabaloo revolving the festivals seems more barbaric due to the fact that scores of poor people, especially children, who cannot afford to have a new dress or two square meals a day, have no role in the celebrations but simply left to glare at the festivities and fun relished by the upper class.

While the fortunate ones zealously purchase perhaps all luxuries under the roof of shopping malls to “welcome” the festive occasion; the unfortunate unprivileged children either beg or stare with a vacant look outside it. Festivals are nothing but an alien concept for these poor folks.

Perhaps it would not be out of context if we recall Rabindranath Tagore’s short story ‘Kabuliwala’ in this perspective. Though marriage ceremony is not a religious festival, still it is an occasion of joy and display of barbaric wealth. In the said story, the bridegroom Mini’s father donated an amount to the poor fruit-trader Rahmat Khan so that he can return to far away Afghanistan to meet her daughter after several years.

In the process, band-parties and lightings could not be organised during Mini’s marriage; but the heart of Mini’s father glowed with much more vigour and lightened up his horizon. Similarly, only if we cut down our expenditure, sacrifice a little and donate our honest cash or kind to the unfortunate lot so as to include them also in our joy; can the festivals return to its purest divine form and find its real significance.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

India

