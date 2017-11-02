Signature Skin Care launches PRGF in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

For the first time in Pakistan, Signature Skin Care, an aesthetic clinic, has launched Plasma Rich Growth Factor (PRGF) treatment bringing the latest in world aesthetics from DNA based treatments and stem cell therapy to its patients.

PRGF are the by-products of one’s blood that can accelerate the body’s healing process. In the right setting it provides cosmetic benefits with the stimulation of collagen production. Moreover, PRGF Vitality Lift treatment is similar to the dermal fillers and other injectable treatments, but it offers more optimal results and efficient procedural methods. PRGF is the most advanced autologous Platelet-Rich Plasma system. It is based on the activation of the patient’s own platelets for the stimulation and acceleration of tissue healing and regeneration, a spokesperson of the organisation, said.

According to her, PRGF is applicable in many fields of medicine, where its high level of efficiency in the regeneration of different tissues has been proven: bone, skin, oral mucosa, tendons, ligaments, muscles, cartilage, cornea, covering all medical specialities such as: oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthopaedics and sports medicine, dermatology, ophthalmology, vascular surgery, plastic and cosmetic surgery and even veterinary surgery. But for the first time it is being used in cosmetic surgery and is doing wonders all over the world.