‘Signature Diarrhoea Reduction’ Programme

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Reckitt Benckiser (RB) was invited to share their signature program on Diarrhoea reduction, ‘Safai Nama’, at the South Asian Conference on Sanitation (SACOSAN) being held in Islamabad. Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan’s Safai Nama under their global “Save a Child Every Minute” campaign aims to reduce the infant mortality rate due to Diarrhoea for children under the age of 5. Safai Nama uses the seven-point plan prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF to educate and encourage rural households for better health and hygiene. The aim is to reduce deaths caused by Diarrhoea by making people adopt healthier practices as part of their daily routines. This eventually helps reduce the daunting number of 53,000 children dying because of the disease every year. SACOSAN is a government led biennial convention, held on a rotational basis in each member country which includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This year Pakistan is hosting the conference for the second time. SACOSAN has been instrumental in generating a political will and commitment towards better sanitation and hygiene promotion in the South Asian region over a decade. It acts as a great forum for all member countries to share experiences, lessons and best-in-class examples for others to adopt and execute. RB’s Safai Nama program being implemented in partnership with the government and social sector is one of such example being shared.