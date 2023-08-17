Sarwar Awan Islamabad

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Wednesday called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar separately and discussed enhancing cooperation in fields of energy, agriculture, IT and manpower, trade and investment.

Talking to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmad Al-Malki, the Premier said that the recently-instituted Special Investment Facilitation Council would continue to work as before to lay the foundations for fast-track foreign investments, particularly from Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed historic and deep-rooted ties. He thanked the Saudi government for its consistent support for Pakistan’s economic stability and development.

He particularly mentioned the large number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia and requested the Saudi Arabia to continue to extend all possible facilities to them.

Prime Minister Kakar lauded the vision of the Saudi leadership and said that Saudi Arabia could always count on Pakistan as its trusted and reliable partner.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi ambassador congratulated the prime minister on assuming office and conveyed best wishes and greetings on behalf of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, as well as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and the people of Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Nawaf reiterated that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were bound together in a fraternal relationship, which was characterized by mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation on all bilateral and regional issues of common interest.

Meanwhile, the prime minister during his meeting with the UAE Ambassador, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, said that he looked forward to working with the United Arab Emirates on advancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially trade, investment and energy.

The prime minister expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic and financial stability.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership to the prime minister on his assumption of office.

Prime Minister Kakar thanked the UAE government for the warm congratulatory messages and said that Pakistan and UAE enjoyed historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties.

He also wished the UAE success in hosting the COP28 Summit later this year.

The prime minister also emphasized the important role played by the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE and sought the UAE government’s continued support to them.