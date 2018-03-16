Siemens secures major service contract for Pakistan power plant

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Siemens Pakistan has announced the signing of a long-term service agreement with Punjab Thermal Power (Private) Limited to provide comprehensive maintenance, parts and repair services for Punjab Power Plant Jhang for a period of next 12 years.

The agreement includes Siemens’ Power Diagnostics, part of the company’s “Digital Services for Energy” portfolio of data-driven solutions. With the fifth-largest population in the world, Pakistan is working to spur socio-economic development by delivering reliable and efficient power supply to industries and homes.

The power plant located in Haveli Bahadur Shah, Punjab Power Plant Jhang, is expected to add 1.3 GigaWatts (GW) to Pakistan’s grid, making it one of the largest gas-fired, combined cycle power plants in the country. It will also see the first deployment of Siemens’ SGT5-8000H gas turbines in the country, selected for their high power output and record-breaking efficiency. Anticipated benefits of the agreement include increasing the availability of the power plant and reducing the maintenance costs. The agreement covers all the scheduled and un-scheduled outage services for two, SGT5-8000H, gas turbines, generators, and related auxiliaries as well as the supply of spare parts and field services.

“With Pakistan’s increasing energy demand, the country is looking at innovative technologies to strengthen the electricity infrastructure,” said Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in Pakistan.

“Together with our partners and customers, we are working to address the country’s needs, with projects that set new standards in efficiency, reliability and innovation. Today, are proud to contribute to this important power plant, which will provide a much-needed boost to the national grid to meet the evolving energy needs of the Pakistani people and industrial sectors,” he added.

Siemens’ Power Diagnostics use advanced data analytics to help predict and eliminate unplanned downtime and improve power plant productivity by identifying operational challenges in advance. It will also allow the power plant’s team to manage outages more efficiently.

The current agreement builds on Siemens’ contributions towards strengthening Pakistan’s power sector. It comes three months after the company signed the largest ever power generation contract in the country to provide a complete power island solution for Punjab Power Plant Jhang.