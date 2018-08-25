Siemens CEO denies reports of massive job cuts

Berlin

Siemens Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joe Kaeser has denied reports on Friday which claimed that the German industrial giant would lay off up to 20,000 workers as part of a new “Vision 2020+” corporate restructuring program.

The job cuts first referred to by the weekly “manager magazin” would “not take place in that shape,” a statement issued in response by a Siemens spokesperson read. The company said that it could not understand how the figure had been arrived at on the basis of conversations between Kaeser and investors cited by “manager magazin”.

Nevertheless, some of those investors reacted with irritation at Siemens’ attempt to downplay the scale of what they view as necessary organizational changes at the company. “In doing so, Kaeser is endangering his own credibility among shareholders,” an unnamed fund manager told “manager magazin” on Friday.

Kaeser has recently announced the launch of a further round of corporate restructuring at Siemens as the CEO prepares to step down from his post in 2021. The “Vision 2020+” strategy is officially aimed at decentralising the management of the sprawling industrial conglomerate and granting individual divisions more autonomy.—Xinhua

Share on: WhatsApp