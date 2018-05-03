Siemens boosts manufacturing in Pak with new production for power technology

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Siemens has strengthened local manufacturing in Pakistan with a new production line for the company’s latest technology in air-insulated switchgear, the NXAIR. Produced at Siemens’ Karachi factory, the NXAIR medium-voltage switchgear is an essential part of efficient, reliable and safe power distribution in cities, infrastructure, buildings and industrial plants.

“We’re proud to be supporting ‘Made in Pakistan’ with this new production line at our Karachi factory, bringing the very latest in switchgear technology to the local market,” said Helmut von Struve, Managing Director, Siemens Pakistan. “The new facility also enables us to strengthen skill development and knowledge transfer, bolstering our local talent pool and further positioning Pakistan as a regional leader in manufacturing.”

The new production line operates to Siemens’ global manufacturing standards and will supply infrastructure development in Pakistan. It allows Siemens to streamline its logistics in the country, bring technology to market faster and support economic development with knowledge and technology transfer.

The latest version of NXAIR combines flexibility, high personal safety and low operation and maintenance costs for sectors where reliable power is essential, including data centers, manufacturing, electrical utilities, petrochemicals and the oil and gas industry. Highly adaptable, NXAIR can also be custom-designed for individual requirements including challenging climatic conditions with extreme temperatures and high air humidity, as well as in cases of heavy pollution of ambient air with dust, gases, salts or chemically active vapors.

Siemens has been a technology contributor to Pakistan’s development since the early 1920s, and currently employs more than 700 people across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.