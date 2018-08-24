Sidhu’s visit

The Indian cricketer Najvot Singh Sidhu is being criticized for visiting Pakistan to attend oath taking ceremony of Imran Khan as Prime Minister. The hysteric reaction of Indian foulmouthed media is deplorable. It confirms that there is no dearth of psychopaths at biased Indian news channels.

They are blowing trumpet of patriotism which has nothing to do with this case; a sheer Machiavellian Chauvinism leveling baseless allegations on Sidhu has totally exposed these mushroom channels who are trying to increase their TRP by mudslinging. On the other hand, Sidhu has gallantly defended his stance without any fear. Kudos to Sidhu for holding the motif of Goodwill Ambassador. He has held his head high from all these pygmies.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

