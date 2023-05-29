Sidhu Moose Wala first anniversary: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays rich tributes to late singer in live concert

The rapper, quite popular not only in India and Canada but also in Pakistan, was gunned down on May 29, 2022 in the Mansa district of Indian Punjab. A day before the tragic incident, the provincial government had withdrawn security from around 400 persons including Moose Wala. As per the government officials, the move was aimed at ending the VIP culture in the province.

Remembering legendary rapper on his death anniversary, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dedicated the popular qawwali Aa Jaa Tenu Akhiyan Udeek Diyan to the late Mose Wala during live concert.

#SidhuMoseWala started trending on Twitter in the morning and remained in the top 10 trends in Pakistan with celebrities and fans paying glowing tributes to their favorite rapper.

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, Mose Wala rose to fame while studying at Humber College Toronto (Canada) and was a highly respected singer globally when assassinated by a group of shooters on May 29, 2022.

Breakout single “So High” was the first major breakthrough that brought Moose Wala to fame in 2017. Since then he has never looked back.

His debut album, “PBX 1” was also a major success. He had so far released three albums and more than 60 singles. With the passage of time, he became a household name in Punjab and among the Sikh population in the United Kingdom and Canada.

His fame was never devoid of controversy. The singer had a liking for guns, which he would show in videos and on his social media profiles. Indian Punjab Police had booked him under the Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs about a couple of years back.

Love for politics also caused the rapper to join Indian National Congress. He contested polls for the state’s assembly on a Congress ticket only to finish as a runner-up.