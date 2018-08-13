Sidhu issued Pakistani visa for Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi Monday issued visa to former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu confirmed the development during his telephonic conversation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

PTI on Friday invited former Indian cricketers to attend prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony which is due to be held at the President’s Secretariat on August 18.

The first session of 15th National Assembly commenced on Monday as 325 members of the lower house of parliament took oath after July 25 general elections.

Outgoing NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq presided over the session and administered oath to the MNAs-elect in the 342-member house.

PM-in-waiting Imran Khan, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umer, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Munazza Hassan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi among others attended the first session of the revamped house.

