Sidhu hugging Gen Bajwa demoralised soldiers: Nirmala

New Delhi

Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and said the act demoralised Indian soldiers.

The Indian defence minister said that as Sidhu has a huge fan following, he should have “avoided” the embrace as the nation was let down by the act.

Sidhu visited Pakistan to attend Prime Minister Imran Khan’s swearing-in-ceremony in August. During the ceremony, he also met General Bajwa and came under fire for hugging the army chief. On his return to India, Sidhu faced severe criticism by the leadership of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal. A lawyer, Sudhir Ojha also initiated legal proceedings against the cricket celebrity.

