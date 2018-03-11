All sides to lose in trade war: France to US

Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned his US counterpart Donald Trump against the implementation of planned tariffs on European steel and aluminum, saying that the controversial measure could provoke a mutually destructive “trade war.”

Macron made the remark in a telephone conversation with Trump on Friday, days after Washington announced plans to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel imports and 10-percent tariffs on aluminum. The French leader expressed his “deep concerns,” and said the hefty tariffs due to come into effect in two weeks would “risk triggering a trade war, in which all affected countries would be losers.” Macron also said “such measures against allied countries, who respect international trade rules, would not be effective in fighting unfair practices,” adding that the European Union (EU) would respond in a “clear and proportionate manner to all practices.—Agencies