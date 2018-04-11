Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-
Pakistan Bahadurabad faction, remarked that he hopes to resolve his differences with MQM-Pakistan PIB convener Farooq Sattar.
“I understand the predicament of Farooq bhai [brother]. We want to work with Farooq Sattar and move forward. We have to resolve our differences,” he said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.
He remarked that he won’t allow Farooq Sattar to deface the party because of one person. “I sent a message to Farooq Sattar that if he comes to talk to us then I am responsible for his respect. However, I am not responsible for the respect of people who accompany Farooq Sattar.”
Siddiqui shared that he sent a positive message to Sattar despite all their difference. “Farooq Sattar should come and work with Bahadurabad,” he said.—INP
Siddiqui hopes to resolve differences with Sattar
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-