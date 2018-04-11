Siddiqui hopes to resolve differences with Sattar

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-

Pakistan Bahadurabad faction, remarked that he hopes to resolve his differences with MQM-Pakistan PIB convener Farooq Sattar.

“I understand the predicament of Farooq bhai [brother]. We want to work with Farooq Sattar and move forward. We have to resolve our differences,” he said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

He remarked that he won’t allow Farooq Sattar to deface the party because of one person. “I sent a message to Farooq Sattar that if he comes to talk to us then I am responsible for his respect. However, I am not responsible for the respect of people who accompany Farooq Sattar.”

Siddiqui shared that he sent a positive message to Sattar despite all their difference. “Farooq Sattar should come and work with Bahadurabad,” he said.—INP

Related