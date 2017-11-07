Siddiqui gives shocking account of Baldia factory fire

Karachi

Former in-charge of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)’s Karachi Tanzeemi Committee Hammad Siddiqui has made shocking about May 12 carnage and Baldia factory fire.

Sources said Hammad had provided some crucial evidences regarding both the tragic incidents and the disclosures were likely to put the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) in hot water, as some of the members of those parties are also suspected of involvement in the incidents. Hammad Siddiqui was arrested in Dubai on last Friday. His party membership was suspended in 2013 for violating discipline, following which Siddiqui had moved to UAE.

The ex-MQM official has a number of cases registered against him including the high profile Baldia factory fire case and Imran Farooq murder case.

The prime suspect in Imran Farooq murder case, Moazzam Ali had told the investigation team that he had arranged London visas for two alleged hitmen in Imran Farooq murder case – Mohsin and Kashif – upon directives by Hammad Siddiqui. In 2016, an anti-terrorism court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for accused Hammad Siddiqui in Baldia Factory Fire case.

Nearly 250 people burnt to death after a horrific blaze erupted in the factory in September 2012. The government formed a JIT to thoroughly investigate the matter, which had later made startling revelations.