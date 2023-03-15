Siddiqui calls for economic analysis to fix responsibility

Senate Standing Committee on Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Chairman Irfan Ul Haq Siddiqui has called for a thorough analysis of the country’s economic history to determine who was responsible for its current economic woes.

Talking to a TV channel Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui pointed out that the International Monitory Fund (IMF) program was completed during the era of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017. In 2017, the country’s economy was thriving. Inflation was less than three percent which was touching 35 percent. People were satisfied. As Pakistan continues to grapple with economic challenges, experts are hoping to pinpoint the root causes of the country’s economic deterioration.

He also questioned the transparency of former Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding his Toshakhana gifts, stating that legal experts agree that selling the received gifts is illegal and unethical.

Responding to a question, he said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to return to the country soon, although no date has been decided yet.

He said the country was destroyed to get rid of one person (Nawaz). Right now India has foreign reserves of $500 billion and Pakistan’s foreign reserves were grappling on mere $ one billion. One has to answer why country’s economy took a persistent downward slide after ousting of Nawaz Sharif from power.

He said the people should decide why the country’s once-promising economy has taken a turn for the worse. By comparing the state of the economy pre-2017, experts aim to uncover the root causes of Pakistan’s current economic woes and shed light on the responsible party.

As Pakistan continues to grapple with economic challenges, experts must analyze the history of last seven years to determine who is responsible for the country’s current economic turmoil. He said legal experts have deemed the selling of gifts received from Toshakhana as both unethical and illegal. However, the retention of such gifts can be done by moving an application stating the desire to retain the gift received.